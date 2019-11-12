|
1947-2019 Frances J. Moran Shortell, 72, of Ocean View, NJ and formerly of Exton, PA, died November 7, 2019 at Cooper University Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Rose P. Ago Moran and moved to her residence last year after living in Exton for 18 years. She resided in Connecticut, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Maine in her lifetime. Frances was a graduate of Ridley Township High School, class of 1965 and attended the University of Cincinnati. She served in the US Air Force as a sergeant and was employed by J.C. Penney as a Retail Manager for 28 years. Frances later worked as a manager and consultant for Peebles Department Store, which she retired from last year. She loved the beach, reading, sewing, cooking and baking, but most important was her family. Frances is survived by her children, Marie L. Shortell, James D. Shortell, his wife Debbie, Cathleen F. Shortell; her grandchildren, Evan Ward, Sean Brannen and Parker Shortell. Also her siblings, John Moran, Patricia Newell, her late husband Richard, Joseph Moran, Tim Moran; his wife Rose, her aunt, Nancy Ago; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Notre Dame de Lourdes RC Church, Fairview Road and Michigan Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081, where relatives and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Burial: Private www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 13, 2019