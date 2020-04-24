|
|
Frances L. Ennis (nee Florentino), died peacefully on April 23, 2020 at Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Media, PA. She was born and raised in Clifton Heights alongside her 8 siblings. A lifetime resident of Clifton Heights she attended Sacred Heart Church, Clifton Elementary and Clifton High School. She was employed at historical Clifton Heights landmarks, Kent Mills and then later, during WWII at Clifton Precision. Frances was loved by everyone that met her. Neighbors and relatives enjoyed gathering at her home on E. Berkley Ave. where she and her late husband Thomas raised their three children. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed dancing, traveling, reading, crocheting, going to the casino, and attending the famous Clifton Heights Fourth of July Parade. During retirement she and Thomas were very active in the St. Charles Senior Citizen Club and loved spending time at their trailer at Shady Oaks Campground in Ocean View, New Jersey. During her residency at Fair Acres she enjoyed Bingo, crafts and talking with her many friends and caregivers. Frances was a sharp dresser and was well known for her beautiful red painted fingernails. She is predeceased by her parents Antonio and Theresa Florentino of Southern Italy and her husband of 57 wonderful years, Thomas R. Ennis who lovingly called her, “Frank”. Frances is survived by her children, Thomas (Carol) Ennis, Joan (late Joseph) Falcone and Patricia (Joseph) Timlin. She is also survived by 10 loving grandchildren, 22 adoring great grandchildren and 8 beautiful great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends and caregivers. Private Services. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly consider a donation to: Fair Acres Geriatric Center, 340 North Middletown Road, Media, PA 19063 or Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Greet Street Philadelphia, PA 19130-3197 Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020