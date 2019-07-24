|
Frances M. Kondyra (nee Wisnewski) of Clifton Heights, PA, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Wisnewski: her husband, John; her son, John; 2 sisters (Rose and Helen); and 5 brothers (Joseph, John, Frank, Stanley, and Edward). Survived by her beloved daughter Regina Wright; son-in-law Wayne Wright; daughter-in-law, Janie Kondyra; 3 adored grandsons: Wayne (Madeline) Wright, Christopher Wright, and John (Meghan) Wright; 9 wonderful great-grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law; Olga Cienki and Edna Wisnewski, and many loving nieces and nephews. Frances was employed as a secretary for the Clifton Heights/Upper Darby School District for over 25 years. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019, 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, 316 Broadway Ave, Clifton Heights, PA with Funeral Mass to follow. Interment: Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to either Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road., Doylestown, PA 18901 or Sacred Heart Church, 316 East. Broadway Avenue, Clifton Heights, PA 19018
Published in The Daily Times on July 26, 2019