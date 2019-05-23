Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
Frances M. Lydon (nee Ford), age 94, of Broomall, PA, on May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Lydon; loving mother of Marie Longaker (Jim), Ed Lydon (Frani), Joe Lydon (Anne) and the late Elizabeth Funkhouser (John); devoted grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 11. Sister of the late Mary Ryan, William Ford, and Joe Ford. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday evening, May 30, 2019, 7 – 9 PM and Friday morning 9 - 10 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 27, 2019
