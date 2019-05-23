|
Frances M. Lydon (nee Ford), age 94, of Broomall, PA, on May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Lydon; loving mother of Marie Longaker (Jim), Ed Lydon (Frani), Joe Lydon (Anne) and the late Elizabeth Funkhouser (John); devoted grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 11. Sister of the late Mary Ryan, William Ford, and Joe Ford. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday evening, May 30, 2019, 7 – 9 PM and Friday morning 9 - 10 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 27, 2019