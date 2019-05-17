|
|
Frances E. Miller, age 78, passed away on May 16, 2019. Raised in Chester, Frances went on to be a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Moylam, PA. She was employed by Allied/General Chemical and was a member of St. Hedwig’s Church, in Chester. She was the daughter of the late Rudolph Kusciak and Katherine Marcoskie. SURVIVORS: Children: Valerie and Cynde; sister: Dolores Moran; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. FUNERAL SERVICES: Private. ARRANGEMENTS: Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, Ltd.
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019