Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Miller Obituary
Frances E. Miller, age 78, passed away on May 16, 2019. Raised in Chester, Frances went on to be a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Moylam, PA. She was employed by Allied/General Chemical and was a member of St. Hedwig’s Church, in Chester. She was the daughter of the late Rudolph Kusciak and Katherine Marcoskie. SURVIVORS: Children: Valerie and Cynde; sister: Dolores Moran; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. FUNERAL SERVICES: Private. ARRANGEMENTS: Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, Ltd.
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now