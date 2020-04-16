|
|
(1933-2020)Frances P. Mortelliti (nee Giacobbe), age 86, died peacefully on April 9, 2020. Born in South Philadelphia, graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls & West Chester University. Predeceased by her husband, Anthony G. Mortelliti, her parents, Anthony and Mary (Zoppina) Giacobbe & her sister, Marie Gillin. Survived by her 3 children, Andrea Call, Stephen ( Nina), Laura Iwasyk (John), 9 grandchildren, her sister, Anne Cane, & sister-in-law, Natalie Watson. Services will be private, a Mass will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her name to the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Fund at Pennsylvania Hospital.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2020