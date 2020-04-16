Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Mortelliti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances P. (Giacobbe) Mortelliti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances P. (Giacobbe) Mortelliti Obituary
(1933-2020)Frances P. Mortelliti (nee Giacobbe), age 86, died peacefully on April 9, 2020. Born in South Philadelphia, graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls & West Chester University. Predeceased by her husband, Anthony G. Mortelliti, her parents, Anthony and Mary (Zoppina) Giacobbe & her sister, Marie Gillin. Survived by her 3 children, Andrea Call, Stephen ( Nina), Laura Iwasyk (John), 9 grandchildren, her sister, Anne Cane, & sister-in-law, Natalie Watson. Services will be private, a Mass will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her name to the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Fund at Pennsylvania Hospital.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -