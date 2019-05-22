Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
925 Pusey St
Chester, PA 19013
(610) 494-2961
Frances P. Newsome Obituary
1943 - 2019 Frances P. Newsome, 75, of Chester, PA entered into peaceful rest on May 16th at Riddle Memorial Hospital, Media, PA while surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Saturday, May 25th at Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St. Chester, PA at 10:00 A.M. The public is invited to view from 8-10 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment: Haven Memorial Cemetery, Chester Twp. PA 19013 Condolences can be emailed to [email protected] ARR: Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St, Chester, PA 19013
Published in The Daily Times on May 23, 2019
