|
|
Francesco A. diSciullo, 97, died December 21, 2019 at his home in Lansdowne, PA. where he had resided 53 years. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Frank was a graduate of West Catholic High School and Philadelphia College of Art, now the University of Arts. A decorated U.S. Army WWII veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star, he attended college on the G.I. Bill. He married Helene Kirchner in Rochester, NY. They were married 48 years at the time of her death in 2012. They settled in Lansdowne and raised two sons. Frank was an Art Director in Industrial Advertising and enjoyed photography and illustrating. Frank is survived by his sons Michael P. (Joan) and Marcus D. diSciullo. Funeral Service: Monday December 30, 2019 at 11 AM at Doyle Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050 where family and friends are invited to visit from 10 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Philomena memorial fund, 41 East Baltimore Ave. in Lansdowne would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 27, 2019