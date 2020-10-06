Francis A. Brolley “Mike” of Nottingham, PA formerly of Essington passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2020. Dear son of the late Francis and Florence Kurz Brolley; brother of the late Richard Brolley, John Brolley and Florence McBride; Father in law of the late Thomas Giancristoforo. Mr. Brolley was a United States Navy Veteran and was co-owner of Brolley Brothers where he developed Industrial properties and land. Mr. Brolley enjoyed art collecting, antiquing and spending 44 years with his family on the Chesapeake Bay. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Patricia Conrad Brolley; his children Michael Brolley (Mary nee Legg), Patrick Brolley (Kathy nee Logiovino), Kathleen Brolley Keenan (Joseph), JoAnn Brolley Metz (Kenneth) and Elaine Brolley Giancristoforo; also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling period on Friday after 9:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Gabriel Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Int. Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. ALL THOSE ATTENDING ARE ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mr. Brolley’s name to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation to save the Bay www.cbf.org
would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com