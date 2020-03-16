|
|
Deacon Francis B. Burke, Jr., age 80, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on March 12, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Francis B., Sr. and Martha Burke (nee Aftanis).
He graduated from St. Thomas Moore High School and LaSalle University. He worked as the Treasurer and Controller of the Atlantic City Press and later worked for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia as a business manager. He was active in many parishes and served as a deacon at St. Bernadette of Lourdes. Frank was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially for the Eagles and Phillies. He enjoyed his daily jog and loved to meet with friends to run on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Frank was the beloved husband of Phyllis Burke (nee Howard); loving father of Patricia Dever (Gary), Catherine Brown, and Ellen Croyle (Thom); dear brother of Barbara Nichols, Thomas Burke, and Kathy Diviny. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and his brother-in-law, Alan Howard. He is predeceased by his sons Frank, Charlie, and Daniel and their mother Rita, and by his son, Fred Jerdan.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday, March 17, 2020 9:30-11:15 AM at St. Bernadette of Lourdes, 1035 Turner Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bernadette of Lourdes Parish in Drexel Hill.
Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2020