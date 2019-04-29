|
|
Francis “Frank” D. Casey, age 67, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 at his home in Collingdale with his family by his side. Raised and educated in Chester, he attended St. James High School. He has been a resident of Collingdale for the past 34 years. Frank worked for Sun Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company and was a Marine Rigger at the Philadelphia Navy Yard from where he retired in 1994. Frank loved to spend time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He loved listening to his music and watching documentaries. He loved his cat Tiger and dog Riley, and taking care of his many fish tanks. Frank served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the New Destiny Church in Woodlyn. Frank was predeceased by his parents Franklin Casey and Pauline Kissling, his sister Joyce O’Brien, and his niece Sandra Kensil. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 36 years Julia Galazeski Casey; his children John Casey, Karianne Casey, Christopher Casey, Amanda Sexton (Nick), Dana Kriechbaum, and Franklin Casey; his beloved grandchildren Abrianna, Jazmin, Anthony, Christopher Jr., Gabriella, Duston, Anna Elizabeth, and Shayla. He will also be greatly missed by his brother and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Saturday May 4, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave. Aston. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. BURIAL: Saturday at Lawn Croft Cemetery Linwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at . Condolences may be made at www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019