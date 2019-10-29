|
|
Francis D. Brolley, 54 years old, of Springfield, Pennsylvania, passed away October 25, 2019, after a valiant fight against esophageal cancer. Dear husband of Nancy Grant Brolley; loving father of Emily and Christopher Brolley, and faithful dog Bear. Also survived by his siblings John (Karen), Laura, Christine, and Ed (Julie). Proud uncle of Ian, Meghan, Jack, Dylan, and Frankie. He was predeceased by parents John E. and Gail Brolley. Fran was a graduate of Springfield High School, Temple University School of Engineering, and received his MBA from Widener University. Fran was an accomplished business owner and financial advisor who valued his clients, colleagues and friends. Fran enjoyed spending time in Springfield, as well as at his cabin in the mountains, with family, friends and neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Friday November 1, 6pm, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Road, Springfield, PA, and Saturday November 2, 9:30 am, St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA. Funeral Mass 11 am. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (tunnel2towers.org), or Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation, PO Box 821, Manalapan, NJ 07726 (fightec.org)
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 30, 2019