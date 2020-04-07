|
Francis “Frankie” Emmi, 68 years of age, of Newton Square, Pennsylvania, passed away on April 3rd 2020. Frankie was born in Chester, Pennsylvania on March 7th, 1952. He was a joy to be around and his positive nature brought happiness to everyone who knew him. Frankie grew up in Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, with his father, Joe, his mother Caroline and his older brother Joe. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and his stepmother Gerda Emmi. Frank is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Anne Emmi, his nieces Michelle Emmi Buggy (Jim Buggy) and Lauren Emmi O’Boyle (Jeremy O’Boyle), his great nieces and nephews Caroline and Jimmy Buggy and Justin and Jonathan O’Boyle. He was beloved as well by numerous cousins, the Maiocco, McEntee, Sabatelli, Drabouski, Emmi and Samara families. There will be a private service. Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Hospital. His extended family is very grateful for all the love and care he received at the Sunrise Assisted Living of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 8, 2020