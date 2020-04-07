Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Emmi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis "Frankie" Emmi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis "Frankie" Emmi Obituary
Francis “Frankie” Emmi, 68 years of age, of Newton Square, Pennsylvania, passed away on April 3rd 2020. Frankie was born in Chester, Pennsylvania on March 7th, 1952. He was a joy to be around and his positive nature brought happiness to everyone who knew him. Frankie grew up in Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, with his father, Joe, his mother Caroline and his older brother Joe. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and his stepmother Gerda Emmi. Frank is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Anne Emmi, his nieces Michelle Emmi Buggy (Jim Buggy) and Lauren Emmi O’Boyle (Jeremy O’Boyle), his great nieces and nephews Caroline and Jimmy Buggy and Justin and Jonathan O’Boyle. He was beloved as well by numerous cousins, the Maiocco, McEntee, Sabatelli, Drabouski, Emmi and Samara families. There will be a private service. Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Hospital. His extended family is very grateful for all the love and care he received at the Sunrise Assisted Living of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -