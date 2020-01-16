Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Cornelius Catholic Church
160 Ridge Rd
Chadds Ford, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cornelius Catholic Church
160 Ridge Rd
Chadds Ford, PA
View Map
Francis Gallagher III Obituary
Francis A. “Frank” Gallagher III, age 59 of Glen Mills, PA passed away unexpectedly due to complications of heart surgery on January 14, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice. Born to Francis A. and Carol M. Butler Gallagher, Jr. in Darby, PA, he resided the past 7 years in Glen Mills, PA, previously residing in Ridley Park, PA. Frank graduated Ridley High School, class of 1979 and worked as a clerk for Acme Markets for 38 years. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed traveling and going on cruises. Preceded in death by his father, he is survived by his mother, a sister, Barbara (Robert) Riggio Jr., nieces; Sara (Jeffrey) Schmidt, and Elizabeth Riggio and a daughter, Melissa. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan 22 from 7-9PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd, Garnet Valley, PA 19060 and on Thursday, Jan 23 from 9-9:45AM at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, 160 Ridge Rd, Chadds Ford, PA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10AM. Interment at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 19, 2020
