Francis J. Cebula, age 85 of Glen Mills, PA passed away on February 5, 2020. Born to Andrew and Josephine Sowa Cebula in Dupont, PA, he resided the past 10 years in Glen Mills, PA, previously residing in Fox Hill Farms and North Wilmington, DE. He served his country in the Army. After graduating from the Drexel Institute of Technology where he receive his BS in Chemical Engineering, he worked as a chemical engineer for Sun Oil for over 30 years, retiring in 1989. Frank will be missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret A. “Peg” Hoffman Cebula, who passed in 2018. Frank is survived by 3 children; Frank (Deb) Cebula, Linda (Sam) Zierle, and Karen (Steve) Myers, siblings; Len Cebula and Nancy Mondschein, 5 grandchildren; Geoff (Emily) Cebula, Jason (Junko) Zierle, Emma Zierle, Serena Myers, and Gillian Myers. Services & interment will remain private. Donations in his memory may be made to Ministry of Caring (ministryofcaring.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2020