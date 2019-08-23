|
1943-2019 Francis J. “Frank” Clark, 76, of Woodlyn died August 22, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Francis L. and Ellen F. Grover Clark and resided in Glenolden before moving to his late residence 25 years ago. Frank was a graduate of St. James High School and was employed by Atlantic Aviation as an Operations Manager. He was a member of the International Association of Machinist & Aerospace Workers Local #1776 and Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church. Frank was an avid Disney fan who loved photography and traveling but most important was his family, especially his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph T. Clark. Frank is survived by his children, Maryellen Hannigan (Frank), Catherine Kramer and Frances Clark; his brothers, James P. Clark, Edward B. Clark and John T. Clark; his former wife, Mary Kilgallen Clark; his dear friend Mary Toretti; also, four grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Visitation: 7:00-9:00 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: At a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the or St. Christopher’s Children Hospital. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019