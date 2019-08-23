Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. "Frank" Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis J. "Frank" Clark Obituary
1943-2019 Francis J. “Frank” Clark, 76, of Woodlyn died August 22, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Francis L. and Ellen F. Grover Clark and resided in Glenolden before moving to his late residence 25 years ago. Frank was a graduate of St. James High School and was employed by Atlantic Aviation as an Operations Manager. He was a member of the International Association of Machinist & Aerospace Workers Local #1776 and Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church. Frank was an avid Disney fan who loved photography and traveling but most important was his family, especially his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph T. Clark. Frank is survived by his children, Maryellen Hannigan (Frank), Catherine Kramer and Frances Clark; his brothers, James P. Clark, Edward B. Clark and John T. Clark; his former wife, Mary Kilgallen Clark; his dear friend Mary Toretti; also, four grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Visitation: 7:00-9:00 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: At a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the or St. Christopher’s Children Hospital. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now