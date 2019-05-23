Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Francis Dougherty
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Francis J. "Frank" Dougherty

Francis “Frank” J. Dougherty, on May 22, 2019 of Atlantic City, formerly of Darby, PA. Age 64. Beloved son of the late Joseph, Jr. and Winnie (nee Hynes) Dougherty. Loving brother of Joseph Dougherty (Polly), Diane Smurlo (Joe) and Ed Dougherty. Also survived by an aunt, an uncle and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Visitation from 10:30am to 12noon on Tuesday at Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078 (856-939-2095). Memorial Service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank’s memory to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia PA 19178-1352. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 24, 2019
