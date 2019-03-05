|
1959 – 2019 Francis “Frank” J. Gregory, 59 of Ridley Park passed away Monday March 4, 2019 at the Crozer Chester Medical Ctr. in Upland. He was born May 1, 1959 in Philadelphia to the late Kenneth M. & Ester (Bush) Gregory. Frank retired from the Local 359 Cabinet Makers Union as a Journeyman Woodworker. He was an avid football fan, enjoyed hunting & fishing and adored his grandchildren. Survivors include his Wife, Suzanne; Children, Frank, II (Nicole), Patrick (Amanda), Coleen (Stacey), Shannon (Matthew), Kathryn, Timothy (Heather), Tracie (Katy) and special nephew Brian (Katie); 7 Grandchildren; Siblings, Kathleen, Mary, Joseph, John and Sue; Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family and friends are invited to Frank’s Viewing on Friday March 8th from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. A Prayer Service will follow at 3:00 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the at Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019