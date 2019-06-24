|
Francis (Fran) J. Mattera, 65 of Naples, FL and West Chester, PA died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at North Collier Hospital. Fran was born March 9, 1954 in Upper Darby, PA, the son of the late Salvatore (Sam) Senior and Gilda (Monti) Mattera. Mr. Mattera attended Penn State and Immaculata Universities before having a long-tenured career with Wawa Food Markets within the Store Operations and Facilities Departments. His passion was coaching and helping others succeed in their careers. Francis is survived by his wife of 30 years, Geralyn A. (Kirkpatrick) Mattera of Naples along with his brother and sister-in-law Salvatore and Catherine Mattera, also of Naples. Fran was a wonderful Uncle to many nieces and nephews including Alex Mattera, Brian Mattera, Caitlin Mattera, Kimberley (Kirkpatrick) Justice, John Kirkpatrick, Alexander Kirkpatrick, Christopher Kirkpatrick, and Andrew Kirkpatrick. A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held at White-Luttrell Funeral Home at 311 N. Swarthmore Avenue, Ridley Park, PA 19078 on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to JDRF of South Jersey or The Lupus Foundation of America.
Published in The Daily Times on June 25, 2019