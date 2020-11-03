Francis “Frank” J. Molettieri, 83, of Easton, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Manor Care of Bethlehem. Born in Philadelphia he was the son of the late Salvatore and Marie (Ripp) Molettieri. Frank grew up in Southwest Philadelphia, attended St. Clements Grade School and West Catholic High School for Boys where he enjoyed playing basketball. Frank was the husband of Helen (Bradley) Molettieri with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. He worked as a manager for M.A. Bruder and Sons, Inc. for over 50 years. He and his family enjoyed many years in Southwest Philadelphia before moving to Aldan, Pa in 1985. One of Frank’s favorite places to be was the Jersey Shore where he was a summertime resident of Driftwood RV Resort & Campground. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, who loved the Mummer’s Day Parade, playing pool, bowling and above all laughing and having fun with family and friends. Frank will be sorely missed by his abundance of friends. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Helen, Frank will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Anthony Molettieri and wife Colleen and Francis Molettieri and wife Audrey; sister, JoAnn West and grandchildren, Krista, Shannon, Marcia, Erynn and Francis. Frank is preceded in death by his son, Mark Molettieri; brother, John Molettieri and sister, Marie Greer. Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com