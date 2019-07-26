Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Old Forge Crossing Barn
1027 Valley Forge Rd
Devon, PA
Francis J. "Frank" Talbot

Francis J. "Frank" Talbot Obituary
Francis “Frank” J. Talbot, age 95 of Old Forge Crossing, Devon, PA. passed peacefully July 13, 2019. USN World War II Vet and D-Day Survivor. Survived by his niece Nancy and dear friends Joe Tracey, Jennifer (Cashman) Tracey, Adam Tracey and Scott Henkels. Former employee of Red Arrow (Septa), Executone and GO Truck Leasing. Graduate of St. James High School (Chester, PA) ’42 and Xavier University ’51, where he became a lifelong friend of Jim Bunning, Hall of Fame pitcher and U.S. Senator, Kentucky. Little League Baseball Coach at Audubon Recreation Association, an avid golfer, Phillies & Eagles fan. Frank will always be remembered as a very caring and generous man who was always willing to help friends and neighbors. A casual life celebration will take place at Old Forge Crossing Barn, 1027 Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA on Saturday, August 3, 11 AM to 2 PM. Inquiries can be made to Adam Tracey at [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019
