Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Pyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis John "Frank" Pyne


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis John "Frank" Pyne Obituary
Francis John Pyne, “Frank”, on June 11, 2019, age 81 formerly of Southwest Phila now resides in Ridley Park. He was a life long teamster and a Navy veteran. Son of the late Francis & Evelyn Pyne; brother of the late Katherine, Evelyn. Survivors: Loving husband of Ann Pyne (nee Kelly). Cherished father of Francis J. Jr. (Barbara) Pyne, Joseph (Angela) Pyne. Also survived by his grandchildren Chelsey, Joseph, Jr., Alyssa. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Sat. 8-10am at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd. Aston. Funeral Mass : 10:30 am at St. Joseph Church . Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Frank’s name can be made to American Association for Cancer Research @ www.aacr.org Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
Download Now