|
|
Francis John Pyne, “Frank”, on June 11, 2019, age 81 formerly of Southwest Phila now resides in Ridley Park. He was a life long teamster and a Navy veteran. Son of the late Francis & Evelyn Pyne; brother of the late Katherine, Evelyn. Survivors: Loving husband of Ann Pyne (nee Kelly). Cherished father of Francis J. Jr. (Barbara) Pyne, Joseph (Angela) Pyne. Also survived by his grandchildren Chelsey, Joseph, Jr., Alyssa. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Sat. 8-10am at the D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Rd. Aston. Funeral Mass : 10:30 am at St. Joseph Church . Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Frank’s name can be made to American Association for Cancer Research @ www.aacr.org Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019