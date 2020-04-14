Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Francis Joseph "Frank" Arnao


1934 - 2020
Francis Joseph "Frank" Arnao Obituary
Francis Joseph “Frank” Arnao, age 86, of Newtown Square, Pa, and formerly of Upper Darby, passed away on April 11th, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Rose (nee Di Fabrizio); his loving children Francine McGrath (Edward), Gina Shane (Kevin), Monica McHale (Edward) and Mark Arnao (Stacie); his cherished grandchildren Sean (Cait), Sara, Branden (Allie), Kelsey (Nate), Wesley, Ryann and Marty, and his adoring great-grandchildren Maddox, Emmy and Lucas. Contributions in Frank’s memory can be made to the Millay Club. [email protected] OR Neumann-Goretti HS 1736 S 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148 would be appreciated. Due to the current situation, Funeral Service and Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2020
