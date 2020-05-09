Francis “Franny” R. Larson, age 93, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, while at home with his daughters. Franny, the son of Swedish immigrants, was born in Philadelphia. Raised in Holmes, he graduated from Ridley Township High School in 1944. He was inducted into the Ridley Twp. Old Timers Hall of Fame in 1974 for his talent in basketball, a sport he continued to play after high school at a semi-professional level. A U.S. Navy Veteran, Fran served in World War II. He later spent his life-long career at DuPont. He was a 50+ year member of DuPont Country Club where he was club champion in 1974. Fran will be remembered for his great love for his family and friends, and the outdoors. He enjoyed a fun game of Pinochle, hunting, fishing, and golf, recording his last hole in one in 2012! He is now reunited with his wife of 56 years Ruth (nee Decker). Fran is survived by his loving daughters Carol Louise Larson and Christine (R. Clinton Mason) Larson Mason, cherished grandchildren Emily (Troy) Schoessow, Carly (Frank) Knight, Clinton (Ariana) Mason, and Siri (Travis Dion) Mason, as well as 6 precious great grandchildren. Fran’s daughters extend gratitude to his wonderful friends and family for their love, care, and continued involvement in his life, especially through his later years. Services for Fran will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Finger Lakes Land Trust, 202 E. Court St., Ithaca NY 14850, or Cayuga Lake Watershed Network, PO Box 348, Aurora NY 13026.



