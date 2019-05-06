|
|
Francis M. Barrett, age 74, of Springfield, PA, formerly of the Schuylkill section of Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine Edwards Barrett. Loving brother of Maryellen Brogan (Joseph-deceased) and Michael (Maryanne) Barrett. Dear uncle to Felix and Dane Mandato, Christopher Sheridan, Colleen and the late Sean Barrett. Also survived by his great-nephews Ryan and Brendan Barrett and great-niece Lyndsey Barrett.
Fran was a graduate of Bishop John Neumann High School. He worked as a Boilermaker in Local 13 and enjoyed traveling with his wife Elaine, music, and outdoor activities. From his early years to the present, Fran was consistent in his priorities – family, friends, faith, hard work, and love of the outdoors. He remembered everyone he met, and we will always remember him, his adventures, and his enthusiasm for life.
Relatives, friends, and members of Boilermakers Local 13 are invited to Francis' viewing on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:15 at St. Kevin Church, 200 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be appreciated.
Arrangements The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Avenue, Morton, PA. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on May 7, 2019