|
|
In Loving Memory of Frances McCann (Francis Gallagher; Alma Manzi) who passed away at home surrounded by family on Sept. 19, 2019, in Westville NJ. Fran, of South Philadelphia and graduate of St. Maria Goretti, raised two daughters, Kelli and Shannon, in Aston with her late husband, John (Jack) McCann of Glenolden. Frances always dressed beautifully and was the sparkle at any gathering. She loved life and enjoyed sharing it with her daughters, family and friends. Recently, Fran was an accomplished Fragrance Sales Associate at the Boscov’s in Deptford. Also, she expressed interest in fighting Ovarian Cancer. Fran is survived by her partner Larry Fulton; sister Carol (Jerry) Klein; daughters Kelli (Harry) Grant and Shannon McCann (Todd Bitner); step-grandchildren Angie Martin (Gene Shaw) and Amanda Rae Grant (Kevin Sternshcein); step-great grandchildren Gene and Lacy; nieces, nephews and many cousins. A private ceremony will be held at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019