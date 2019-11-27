|
|
Francis A. Nelling, III, 70 of Prospect Park passed away peacefully Monday, November 25, 2019 at Taylor Hospice in Ridley Park surrounded by his immediate family. He is predeceased by his parents Francis and Eileen (Bradley) Nelling and his brother Patrick Nelling. He graduated from Monsignor Bonner in 1967 and joined the US Army thereafter. Frank served his country for 22 years and retired from active duty as Sergeant First Class in 1989. He received numerous medals and awards for his service. He also worked for Interboro School district for 17 years and retired in 2017. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, but his passion was for the Eagles, he enjoyed golfing with his friends and their annual golf trips. He also enjoyed his monthly outings with his Jersey buddies, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife, Josie (Gutierrez) Nelling; daughters, Angela Nelling (Michael) and Jennifer DeFrancisco; grandchildren Joseph Bradley (Lanie), Olivia and Mia DeFrancisco; Siblings Michael Nelling, Mark Nelling (Terri), John Nelling (Dawn), Peggy Castaldi (Dominic), Donna Lang (Bill), Ann Lyons (Tim), Eileen Smith (Bob), Barb McNamara (Pat) and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday Nov. 29th from 6 to 9 PM and again on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Interment in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 29, 2019