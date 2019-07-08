|
1938 – 2019 Francis P. Sheeran, 81 of Springfield passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 at the Bryn Mawr Hospital. He was born March 14, 1938 in Philadelphia to the late Joseph & Genevieve (Cannon) Sheeran. He was a veteran of the US Army and worked many years for Mickey’s Alignment in Broomall and Herby’s Towing as a tow truck driver. In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by siblings John Sheeran, Helen Markwardt, Corinne Sheeran, Louis “Bert” Sheeran, Mary DelFranco and grandson, Daniel Angelozzi. Survivors include his longtime companion, Josephine Angelozzi and her sons, Ernie (Nancie) and Joseph (Linda); 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; also many loving nieces and nephews; Siblings, Joseph Sheeran, Theresa Patchel, Genevieve McFadden and Kathleen Aubert. Family and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday July 10th from 10 – 11 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, PA. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment will be private. Donations in Francis’ memory may be made to . Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 9, 2019