Francis Susan Gallagher of Newtown Square, PA, passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on April 2, 2020 after a brave battle with Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. She was born to Paul and Francis Shields on January 13, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA. She married George Gallagher on May 26, 1966. Susan loved taking care of people. She spent most of her professional life as Workshop Team Leader for the Communities of Divine Providence and Don Guanella, where she helped mentally challenged adults assemble items for private industry. The level of commitment Susan gave that community was constant and everyday there with the residents was a gift to her. After retirement, she volunteered at Quadrangle Living Facility and Walnut Street theater. She continued her passion for family, flower arranging, home decorating and entertaining. Susan is survived by her husband George Gallagher; her two children Karen Owens and Laurie Gallagher. She is preceded in death by her son George D. Gallagher. She is also survived by her son in law, Dale Owens and four grandchildren, Casey, Jack, Peter and Zach Owens. She was also a wonderful and loving Aunt to eleven nieces and nephews. The family will have a “Celebration of Life Service” as soon as we are able. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2020