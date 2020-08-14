1/2
Francis W. Rafferty
Francis W. Rafferty, of Grays Ferry, Army Veteran, passed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 82. Former Philadelphia City Councilman, Former President of Grays Ferry Community Council. Beloved Husband of 56 years to Patricia (nee Sullivan) Rafferty. Loving Father of John E. Johnston, Francis W. Rafferty, Jr., Peter J. (Elena) Rafferty, Thomas F. (Alisa) Rafferty, Mary Pat (Pete) Tobola and Michael J. (Razel) Rafferty. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, two great-grandsons and the late baby Mary. Survived by Sisters Patsy Zackey and Janet Hartigan and the late Edward Rafferty, Elizabeth Pelliciotti, Marie Gledhill and William Rafferty. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, Aug. 19th at St. Gabriel’s Church, 29th & Dickinson Streets, Phila, PA 19146 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the Church. A Visitation will also be held 6:30-8:30 P.M. Tuesday evening, Aug. 18th at the Church. Private interment will be held at Washington Crossing Natl Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests contributions be made to Our House Ministries, 1431 S. 29th Street, Phila, PA 19146. www.loganfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:30 - 08:30 PM
St. Gabriel’s Church
AUG
19
Calling hours
10:45 - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel’s Church
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel’s Church
