(1929-2020) Francis William News, 91, died Jan. 31 at his home in Drexel Hill, PA, following a two-year battle with cancer. A resident since 1962, he loved Philadelphia Orchestra concerts, reading, impromptu drives to the Forsythe Center, walks on wooded trails, but most of all, his family. He liked to move fast, and he could always make us laugh. Known affectionately as Fran or Frank, he was born Jan. 2, 1929, to John Joseph and Rose Ann (Bergmeister) News and spent his early years in NE Philadelphia. He had two siblings, John and William (both deceased). He graduated from LaSalle College High School and attended the University of Pennsylvania night school classes culminating in an Associate Degree in business accounting. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. When Frank was 25, his father died, one of ten firemen killed in a gas explosion on Oct, 28, 1954. Frank married Muriel Dreyer in 1955 (deceased 1979) and had two children, Ellen and Jean. He married Kathryn (Goering) Klassen in 1982, who survives. His work experience in business and finance began as a paper delivery boy. His career path took him from there to comptometer [keypress adding machine] operator at the Pennsylvania Railroad, where he met Muriel; to a position at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; and finally to vice president of operations at Springhouse Corporation, where he met Kathryn. He retired from Springhouse in 1993. Family members near and far benefitted from Frank’s expertise in money matters, much of which he attributed to coaching by his Uncle Francis. He deployed it generously in the form of tax preparation and stock market advice, but did not suffer fools gladly. “How can you not be interested in efficient handling of your finances? It’s your wellbeing,” he would say. He was a deeply spiritual person with a rock-solid, but very private, code of honor and ethics, which translated into paying bills promptly, figuring his taxes early, caring for his property, and especially looking after those about him, which included regular donations to a number of charities. His musical taste ranged from popular crooners to classical music. He and Kathy had season tickets to the Philadelphia Orchestra for decades. He loved classical guitar, Brahms, Sibelius, Bach and Tchaikovsky. In retirement, he channel-hopped among Philly sports teams, the news, old movies, and British mysteries. He read widely, from books on world history, economics, sports, to McCullough biographies and Michael Connelly’s Bosch mysteries. He could be counted on to know crossword clues about old movies and sports trivia. He never forgot a birthday, and his cards always arrived a day or two early. When Kathy’s kidneys failed, he faithfully supported her as they awaited her successful transplant in 2009. He loved taking the scenic route on cross-country trips as well as touring sites like Ephesus, the Vatican Museums, Machu Pichu, and the Pyramids. Together he and Kathy visited all seven continents. Trips included visiting Frank’s daughter Jean in Italy; Kathy’s family reunions in the Midwest; and various bird preserves. At home, he enjoyed trimming the rose bushes on summer evenings, chatting with neighbors, and meeting with old RR friends, Realites Magazine coworkers, and taking walks. He doted on his children, grandchildren, and on his great grandson, named Francis, born in October 2019. Survivors include his wife, Kathryn, and children, Ellen (John) Bauer and Jean News; grandchildren Megan (Michael) George and Emma Bauer; and great grandson Francis John George. Also step children Teri Klassen, Eric Klassen, Rachel (Mark) Winters; seven step grandchildren and 10 step great-grandchildren; plus numerous nieces and nephews. Frank, his wife and children much appreciated the outstanding care of the remarkable staffs at the Bryn Mawr Oncology Specialists and Main Line Health Hospice Programs, who helped make possible his wish to stay at home. This would not have been accomplished without the constant support of his close family, especially Ellen, RN. A Celebration of Life event will be held in March. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, Frank had suggested a donation to St John’s Hospice (1221 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19107) or Little Sisters of the Poor (5300 Chester Ave, Philadelphia PA 19143). Both are charities he’s supported over the past several decades.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2020