1951-2019 Francis X. “Fran” McVey, 68, of Aston, died October 31, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Chester, he was the son of the late Albert and Mary Hickey McVey and moved to his last residence 30 years ago. Fran was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1969, and was employed by Kimberly Clark for 44 years before retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Church of Saint Joseph and was an avid golfer and Philadelphia sports fan. Fran coached basketball at St. Roberts. He also coached baseball and served on the Board at the Chester Youth League. Most important to Fran was family, especially his grandchildren. He was the loving husband of Joyce E. Modesto McVey, his wife of 50 years; father of Francis “Fran” McVey (Michele), Michael McVey (Jodi) and Matthew McVey (Melanie); grandfather of Kayla, Michael, Francis, Kassidy, Patrick, Andrea, Ashley, Matthew, Jordana, Chase, Maria and Maverick; brother of Albert McVey (Ellen), Jane Blome, Marie Santosusso and Christine Sakers; brother-in-law of Charli Modesto Hall and Charles C. Modesto (Kathleen); also, survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation: 8:30-10:15 AM Tuesday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass: 11 AM Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019 at the Church of Saint Joseph, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA 19014. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park Memorial gifts may be made to St. Francis Foundation/Infusion Center, 701 N. Clayton St., Wilmington, DE 19805 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019