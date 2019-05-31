Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Francis X. Owens Obituary
Francis X. Owens, formerly of West Philadelphia, passed away on May 30th, 2019, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Jane Owens (nee Palladino). Loving father of Thomas Owens (Cassie) and Tami Rosenthal (Mike). Devoted Pop Pop of Riley Owens, Lexi McGill, Aiden McGill Cooper Rosenthal, Carter Rosenthal. Also survived by 2 sisters, Annemarie Schultz, Marguerite Hendrickson; sister-in-law of Flossie Owens. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers. Family and friends are invited to attend Francis’ Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday June 5th from 9:30AM to 11:00AM in St. Kevin RC Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA. There will be a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM. Burial will be at later date. Arrg: McCafferty Funeral & Cremation, Inc. 215-624-4200
Published in The Daily Times on June 2, 2019
