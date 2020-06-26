Francis Xavier Shields, age 60, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home in Media, PA. He was born on December 3, 1959 to the late Edward and Ann Marie Shields and he is one of nine siblings. Fran is survived by his wife Donna C. (nee Coffey) of 35 years, his son Ryan F. Shields (Jennifer), his daughter Danielle N. King (Jordan), his son Keith W. Shields, and 2 grandchildren, Winnie J. Shields and Quinn F. King. Also survived by his siblings: Kathleen A. Borcky (Gregory), Edward M. Shields, Ann L. Legidakes (Leo), Eleanor M. MacIntyre (John), William B. Shields (Rose), Eric J. Shields (Carolyn), Meghan M. Hackett (James), and Thomas M. Shields (predeceased). Fran graduated from Cardinal O’Hara in the Class of 1978 and majored in accounting at Temple University, graduating cum laude in 1982. He was a Certified Public Accountant and managing partner at Accenture for 20 years, consulting for utilities and global energy companies. After retiring in 2010, Fran continued to provide advisory services to the utilities sector part time, and more recently, completed the first Business Analytics Program at Harvard. Fran enjoyed boating in Stone Harbor, NJ, motorcycle rides, and conversations about art, music, medicine, genealogy and astronomy – all while drinking good wine. Fran was passionate about contributing locally and for children’s education. He established the Shields Charity Fund in 2006 and in 2017, the Francis X. and Donna Shields Family Scholarship Award at the Delaware County Community College. A visitation will be held at Logan Funeral Home in Havertown on Tuesday, June 30 from 10:00-11:30am followed by a memorial service at 11:30am. Interment will be held at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield.