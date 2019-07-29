Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
1 Fatima Dr
Secane, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
Frank D. Healy Obituary
Frank D. Healy, age 85, a 60-year resident of the Briarcliffe section of Darby Township, formerly of Southwest Philadelphia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and their family members on Wed., July 24, 2019. Frank was a graduate of Bartram High School, class of 1952. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Oakhill LSD 7 for four years as a radarman and traveled the globe. Over his 42-year career at General Electric Switchgear he rose to the position of supervisor and served in other leadership capacities, including President of the Management Association. He was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. He gave generously of his time and talents to the many organizations and committees of the church. Frank was beloved by many youths in Briacliffe through his years of coaching sports, especially basketball. You could always find Frank at his grandchildren’s activities. He was a gifted artist, avid bird watcher and animal lover. He loved reading books and watching the Philadelphia Phillies. Frank was known for his wonderful, unique sense of humor and kindness to everyone. Survivors: wife, Marlene (Fileccia); children: Carol Poplawski (Al), Joseph (Kathy), Ann Marie Herdman (Bruce), Christine; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ulsh (Ken); many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, August 3, 9:30 A.M. Our Lady of Fatima, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018 and to his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church. INT SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions in his memory can be made to Our Lady of Fatima. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA)
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019
