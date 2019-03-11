|
Frank D. Tresca, 86, of Newtown Square, PA passed away on March 8, 2019.
Born in 1933, in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Lincoln M. and Eva M. (Fromm) Tresca.
Frank was the beloved husband of Marie P. (Kramer) Tresca; loving father of Frances M. Podlesney (Steve), Kathleen D. Schneider and Robin M. Carroll (Matthew); devoted grandfather of Kimberly Balatgek, Megan Brosious, Robin Ambroziak, Monica Baker and Ian Baker; dear great-grandfather of Brianna Mileander, Amanda Brosious and Lauren Brosious; dear brother of the late Robert F. Tresca.
Frank was an Assistant Parts Manager with Springfield Ford.
He loved woodworking, oil painting, building model airplanes and gardening. He was a huge Eagles and Flyers fan.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet his family 10:30-11:30 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by his Funeral Service 11:30 AM. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1500 Walnut Street, Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102.
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 11, 2019