Frank Evan McGlinchey, age 74, a long-time resident of Collingdale, passed away on May 30, 2020 after a courageous battle fighting cancer related to his Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War. Frank was a 1966 graduate of Garnet Valley High School and Reppert Auction School. Frank served his country in Vietnam in 1967-1968 during the height of the Tet offensive. He achieved rank of Sergeant E-5. Frank was an auctioneer for more than 50 years. He previously worked for Sun, later Penn, Ship Building company. He retired from Boeing Helicopters after 12 years of service. During retirement, he worked for Archmere Academy and later as a crossing guard for the Borough of Collingdale for many years. He was a dedicated parishioner of St. Joseph Church, where he served as an usher and Eucharistic Minister. He was an active member of the Delaware County Chapter 67 Vietnam Veterans where he served as a member of the Honor Guard. He was active in his church, community and veterans’ group until his health no longer allowed. He is predeceased by his wife, Lorraine Alberta Ricci McGlinchey, his parents Charles and Eva McGlinchey and his brother Charles. Survivors: loving father of Erin D. McGlinchey and Shannon M. (Joseph) Kauffman; cherished grandfather of Abraham Albert Kauffman and Liam Jonah Kauffman; dear brother of Kathryn Foreacre and Eva Farmer; dear brother-in law of Albert (Denise) Ricci Jr. and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also Dad to his 4 legged children Ginger, Lucky, Jake, Burton and Sergeant. Funeral Services will be held privately through Zoom on Friday June 5, 2020 at 12:15pm, information can be found online at www.mcgfh.com In Lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Joseph Church, Improvement Fund, 500 Woodlawn Ave. Collingdale PA. 19023 or Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc., Delco Chapter 67, P.O. Box 1220 Media, PA 19063.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.