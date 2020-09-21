1/1
Frank H. Beck
Frank H. Beck, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 16, 2020. He was born in Darby, Pa. on May 4, 1935. He was a long time resident of Norwood, Pa. Frank was an avid Phillies fan and never missed a game. He enjoyed fishing and painting, especially nature scenes and cardinals. Many times you would find him sitting in the yard soaking up the sun and listening to the birds. What he loved most was gathering with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his mother Agnes and his wife of 40 years, Jean. Frank’s son Francis “Butch” Beck passed away on June 5, 2020. Frank is survived by his sons, Michael (Monica), Steven (Sonia), and Daniel; his eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit with his family from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074 with his Memorial Service to follow at 11 A.M. His burial was private. Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required inside the building with seating limitations. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in his memory to Crozer-Keystone Hospice, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, Pa. 19064 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffith Funeral Chapel Inc
520 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
(610) 586-2142
