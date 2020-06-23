Frank Hayworth, 77, of Eddystone, passed away on May 29, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Raymond and Julia (Szymansky) Hayworth. He was also the beloved husband of “Roe” (Marchetti) Hayworth. Frank served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army from 1962 to 1964 and worked as a mechanic for Fomex for thirty seven years. He was also an avid Raiders fan. In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his daughter, Lynn Hayworth (Danny Nice) of Oakland, California; son Lance Hayworth (Sharon) of Parrish, Florida; stepdaughter Janice Lutton (Mark) of Pennsburg; stepson David Schopfer (Trish) of Sarasota, Florida; brother Terry Hayworth; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Dorothy Szymanski (John), Lorraine Brown (Norman), Rita Hayworth Doyle, and Raymond Hayworth. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Oliver H. Bair Chapel, 8500 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. Family and friends are invited to attend the calling hour at 9:00 AM, however please be mindful of social distancing procedures and remember to bring a mask. Online condolences can be expressed on www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com Arrangements entrusted to Monaghan and Oliver H. Bair Funeral Homes (610) 449-8585
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.