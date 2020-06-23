Frank Hayworth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Hayworth, 77, of Eddystone, passed away on May 29, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Raymond and Julia (Szymansky) Hayworth. He was also the beloved husband of “Roe” (Marchetti) Hayworth. Frank served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army from 1962 to 1964 and worked as a mechanic for Fomex for thirty seven years. He was also an avid Raiders fan. In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his daughter, Lynn Hayworth (Danny Nice) of Oakland, California; son Lance Hayworth (Sharon) of Parrish, Florida; stepdaughter Janice Lutton (Mark) of Pennsburg; stepson David Schopfer (Trish) of Sarasota, Florida; brother Terry Hayworth; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Dorothy Szymanski (John), Lorraine Brown (Norman), Rita Hayworth Doyle, and Raymond Hayworth. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Oliver H. Bair Chapel, 8500 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. Family and friends are invited to attend the calling hour at 9:00 AM, however please be mindful of social distancing procedures and remember to bring a mask. Online condolences can be expressed on www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com Arrangements entrusted to Monaghan and Oliver H. Bair Funeral Homes (610) 449-8585

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Oliver H. Bair Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Oliver H. Bair Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oliver H. Bair Funeral Home
8500 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
(610) 449-8585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved