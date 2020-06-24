Frank J. Bonner
(1948-2020) Frank J. Bonner, 72 a longtime resident of Collingdale passed away on June 22, 2020. Frank was born in Philadelphia to the late Hugh and Marie (Casey) Bonner. He was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School. Frank served in the Army in the Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Postal Service (USPS) and from delivering the early morning Philadelphia Inquirer. Frank was super friendly with all his neighbors and a kind and helpful person in the community. He loved his dogs and those in the neighborhood. Frank enjoyed traveling especially to Florida to spend time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Jane (Wressig) Bonner; children, Michael Bonner, Kelly (Patrick) Engel, Mark Bonner and Scott Bonner; grandchildren, Camy and Max; siblings, Mary Sinclair, Robert “Beau” (Caryn) Bonner, Joseph (Nancy) Bonner, Margaret “Peg” (John) Fusco, John “Jake” (Alison) Bonner, Dolores “Dee” (Fred) Dunbar, Patricia “Pat” (Dennis “Chilli”) Perotti and Kathleen “Brenda” (Rich) Cooke -Clark. Also survived by many nieces, nephews the family dogs Ripley and Ruger and granddogs, Moby and Baloo. Visitation: Friday, 6:30-8:00 pm at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home 33 W. Baltimore Avenue Clifton Heights Funeral Service : Friday, 8:00 pm at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home Interment: Private In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Brandywine SPCA at https://bvspca.org/ Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
