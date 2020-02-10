|
|
Frank J. Martelli, Jr. 67 of Drexel Hill, PA passed away peacefully February 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia on May 31st. He attended Upper Darby High School. He worked at Dennis Trucking for 25 years and presently Penn State Brandywine. Frank was an avid Philadelphia sport fan, enjoying the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies & Flyers. His biggest passions were traveling, spending time with his family & their yearly shore trips. He was a hard working, caring & generous man with an amazing sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife Maureen (O’Dowd) Martelli of 45 years, devoted father of Kevin (Kimberly), James (Donna) Megan (Nick) Lombardo, the late Michael, cherished grandfather of Reagan, Peyton, Nicholas, Michael, Paisley and Chase. Brother of Lou (Donna) & the late Joseph (Joyce) Martelli. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Thursday February 13, 2020 6pm O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and Friday, February 14, 2020 9:30am St. Charles Borromeo, 3422 Dennison Ave. Drexel Hill, PA 19026, and to his Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions to Maureen’s Mile, 100 N. 20th St. Ste. 405, Phila., PA 19103. www.maureensmile.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 11, 2020