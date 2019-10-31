|
|
Frank J. Real, 66, of Drexel Hill, passed away on October 29th. Frank was born on November 23rd, 1952 to Frank Real and Kathleen Fleming in Philadelphia. He initially attended the University of Notre Dame and received a degree in Economics. Always passionate for knowledge, he continued his education with a law degree from Temple University, a Masters in Tax Law from Georgetown University, and finally a Master’s of Business Administration from St. Joseph’s University. His career spanned legal work for the Internal Revenue Service, financial institutions, railroad lines, and technology start-ups. Most recently, Frank served as a forensic auditor for the Department of Homeland Security, receiving recognition for “tireless pursuit of justice” from the U.S. Department of Justice. Beyond his work, Frank’s passions in life were travel (particularly cruising), reading (extremely long books), and, of course, Notre Dame football (go Irish!). If asked, Frank would state that his greatest achievement was his family. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Monica Real; his three children Monica Fraatz, Joseph Real, and Timothy Real; his two grandchildren Catherine and Christopher Fraatz (and numerous grand-pets), and his three sisters Maryellen Real, Patricia Loomis and Geraldine McLaughlin. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday, November 1, 2019 6:00-8:00 PM and Saturday, November 2, 2019 9:00-9:45 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/ (donate now link at the bottom of the web page) Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 1, 2019