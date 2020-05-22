Frank John Herbus passed away on May 21, 2020 at the age of 100 due to Covid-19 complications. Frank was born at home on November 14, 1919 in Chester, PA to the late Joseph and Katarzyna “Katie” Herbus. Frank lived in Chester most of his life until he moved to Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Lima, PA. Frank proudly severed his country in WWII as a member of the 42nd Rainbow Infantry. He received several accommodations during WWII, EAME Campaign with two Bronze Stars, American Campaign Metal, WWII Victory Metal, Good Conduct Medal, and two Purple Heart. Before serving in WWII, Frank worked at Bernardo Tubing in Chester. After the war Frank became a paperhanger and painter. He married Isabella Golda Horne and raised five children. Frank enjoyed his family, fishing, boating and working on cars. In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his wife of over 62 years Isabella, daughter, Katrina A. Manko on April 19th due Covid-19 complications, and son Thomas F. Herbus, brothers and sisters Joseph Jr., Stanley, Ann Johnson, Mary and a half-brother Viktor Tupitza. Frank is survived his sons, Gerald (Barbara), Stanley (Robin), a daughter, Lorraine (Stephen), eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services and interment will remain private with services in the future. The family would like to thank Fair Acres Staff. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Gary Sinise Foundation at (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020.