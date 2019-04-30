|
Frank W. Kulp, 83 of Upland, PA, was called home to the Lord to join the love of his life, Judith “Judy” (nee Williams) Kulp Born in Folcroft, he was the son of the late Robert and the late Ellen (Kirkpatrick) Kulp. Frank was a member of the Philadelphia Masonic Lodge, NRA and an Associate Member of the Marine Corp. League, Upland. He was a 60-year member of the Delaware County Rod & Gun Club. Over the years he was employed by Stella D’oro, Medford Meats and Electronic Security Corp. His passions were his beloved wife, Judy, his large family, friends and hosting guests at Indian Acres in Maryland. Along with his soulmate, he enjoyed helping others at every opportunity. Predeceased by his wife, Judy, son George, son-in-law Robert Beeson, his sisters Ruth Mathues, Anna Shane and his brothers Robert and Joseph Kulp. Survived by his children Teresa Beeson, Frank (Sue) Kulp, Donna (Greg) Wood and Joseph (Kate) Kulp. Also 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Visitation Saturday May 4, 2019 from 9-10:30am at Upland Baptist Church, 325 Main Street, Upland, PA. Masonic Service 10:30am followed by his Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Upland Baptist Church would be appreciated. Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019