Frank Maros

My husband Floyd, my son Race and I all enjoyed being around Frank. He was so interesting and interested in others. So many great stories about his work and travel, always offering good advice on work situations and life. We especially appreciated his relationship with my mom, Carol, and the fun and good health they encouraged in each other. Blessings to you all, and we are thankful to have had him in our lives. Frank, you will be missed.

Liz McCollum

Friend