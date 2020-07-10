Frank Maros, “Granddad,” the youngest child to Peter and Anna. After graduating from Leavenworth High School, he attended the University of Connecticut. There he earned two BS degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Industrial Engineering. After graduation he served in the United States Coast Guard, where he was honorably discharged before accepting a position with Dupont. He also founded a business called “Sippy,” an original straw-in-a-pouch drink. Frank married Sally McKinnon in 1957 and they had four daughters, Lynne, Diane, Susan, and Karen. He was married to Sally until 1985, and met life partner, Caroline Weisbecker a few years later. One of Frank’s greatest joys was his family, He was our beloved rock and will remain in our hearts forever. He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and two daughters, Lynne Kramer and Susan Maros Petrusky. He is survived by his daughter Karen Maros, her husband Victor Cosio and children Nicolas and Olivia; his daughter Diane Lamb, her husband Rob, and their children Robert and Charles; his grandsons Michael and Christopher Kramer; and his grandchildren Samantha and Zachary Petrusky. Private family viewing was held on Saturday, to be followed by a memorial once the Covid restrictions allow. In Lieu of Flowers donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home Online condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com