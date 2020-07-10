1/1
Frank Maros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Maros, “Granddad,” the youngest child to Peter and Anna. After graduating from Leavenworth High School, he attended the University of Connecticut. There he earned two BS degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Industrial Engineering. After graduation he served in the United States Coast Guard, where he was honorably discharged before accepting a position with Dupont. He also founded a business called “Sippy,” an original straw-in-a-pouch drink. Frank married Sally McKinnon in 1957 and they had four daughters, Lynne, Diane, Susan, and Karen. He was married to Sally until 1985, and met life partner, Caroline Weisbecker a few years later. One of Frank’s greatest joys was his family, He was our beloved rock and will remain in our hearts forever. He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and two daughters, Lynne Kramer and Susan Maros Petrusky. He is survived by his daughter Karen Maros, her husband Victor Cosio and children Nicolas and Olivia; his daughter Diane Lamb, her husband Rob, and their children Robert and Charles; his grandsons Michael and Christopher Kramer; and his grandchildren Samantha and Zachary Petrusky. Private family viewing was held on Saturday, to be followed by a memorial once the Covid restrictions allow. In Lieu of Flowers donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home Online condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home - Media
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 9, 2020
My husband Floyd, my son Race and I all enjoyed being around Frank. He was so interesting and interested in others. So many great stories about his work and travel, always offering good advice on work situations and life. We especially appreciated his relationship with my mom, Carol, and the fun and good health they encouraged in each other. Blessings to you all, and we are thankful to have had him in our lives. Frank, you will be missed.
Liz McCollum
Elizabeth McCollum
Friend
July 8, 2020
Dear Dad,
There are no words to describe how much you meant to me and how much you influenced me. You were the patriarch and rock of our family. I dont know what well do without you. I love you with all my heart and thank you for always being my loving dad. Family is forever. Rest In Peace until we meet again.
Love,
De
Diane Lamb
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved