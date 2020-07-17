Frank Matteo, 84 of Glenolden, died July 15, 2020. Born in Darby, he lived in Darby Twp. for most of his life. He was the beloved son of the late Anna and Nick Matteo. He was a produce manager for over 40 years. A devout Catholic, he loved being active in his church, St. Joseph’s in Collingdale. Traveling and entertaining people were some of his passions in life. He will always be remembered for his hospitality, the many wonderful meals he prepared, and for making holidays special for his family. His sister Florence will remember the many good times they had growing up and for the love they shared. Survivors: sister, Florence (Sylvestro) Verrecchia and nephews Anthony and Nick Verrecchia. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private funeral and burial for family only. Arr. by Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home, Aldan. Online guestbook and condolences for the family: www.marvilfuneralhome.com