1/1
Frank Matteo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Matteo, 84 of Glenolden, died July 15, 2020. Born in Darby, he lived in Darby Twp. for most of his life. He was the beloved son of the late Anna and Nick Matteo. He was a produce manager for over 40 years. A devout Catholic, he loved being active in his church, St. Joseph’s in Collingdale. Traveling and entertaining people were some of his passions in life. He will always be remembered for his hospitality, the many wonderful meals he prepared, and for making holidays special for his family. His sister Florence will remember the many good times they had growing up and for the love they shared. Survivors: sister, Florence (Sylvestro) Verrecchia and nephews Anthony and Nick Verrecchia. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private funeral and burial for family only. Arr. by Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home, Aldan. Online guestbook and condolences for the family: www.marvilfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home
7 Springfield Rd
Aldan, PA 19018
(610) 622-0664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved