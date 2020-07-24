Frank S. Montisano, 90, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away on July 15, 2020. He was born in Marcus Hook, PA on February 14, 1930. He graduated from Chester High School in 1947 and attended PMC. He later served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army-Airborne 101st from November 1951 to November 1953. Frank raised his family in Ogden, Pa until he moved to Florida in 2013. He worked at Sun Oil Refinery for 38 years until he retired. He was a loving and devoted Husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by Joan Marie (Davis), his wife of 65 years, his children, Jeanne Ciavarelli, Frank Montisano Jr. (Christine), JoAnne Smith (Bob), Janet Montisano (John Napoli) and John Montisano (Maggie), his grandchildren, Ed, Jennifer, Kristy, Amy, Michael, Morgan and Meghan, and great grandchildren Ashley, Nick, Ryan and Rachael. He is also survived by his sister Rose Mullaly. He was predeceased by his parents Giuseppe and Frances Montisano and his brothers Joseph R. and James Montisano. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware. A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future.



