Frank Samuel Smith “DeDe”, a lifelong resident of Chester, PA, age 77, passed away on March 19, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA. Raised in Chester, Frank went on to attend Chester High School. Frank retired from PQ Corp. and was also employed by Riddle Memorial Hospital. A true outdoorsman, Frank enjoyed being at his vacation home in Towamensing Trails where he spent his time hunting and fishing. Frank was always whistling happily on his frequent trips to get his coffee at Wawa. He was well known and loved throughout the Delco softball community and always attended his sons’ & grandsons’ games. Above all else, Frank was a family man. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather (“Pop”). He will be dearly missed by all. He was the son of the late William and Alice Smith, husband of the late Carol Ann Smith (Rhoades), and brother of the late Ira, Freddy, Julian, Pat Redden, Tillie Roberts, Porky Terry, Mooch and Doug. Survivors: Children: Frank (Annmarie), Jim (Debbie), Fred (Barbara), and Paul Smith. Siblings: Andy and Chuck Smith, and June Mayka. Grandchildren: Alexis, Frankie, Freddy, Jimmy, Stephen, Joe, Krista, Anthony, Paul, and Angelina. Great Grandchildren: Lily, Bella, Stephen, Frankie, Mason, Jaxon, Audrey, and Mackenzie. Visitation: Private Family visitation, due to the COVID-19 Restrictions, a Celebration of Life Event will be scheduled in the future once restrictions are lifted. Graveside Service: Friday, March 27th, at 12:30 pm at Lawn Croft Cemetery, 1000 W. Ridge Road, Linwood, PA. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2020